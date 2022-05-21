Zinke a True Montana Conservative

Recently, losing candidates and members of the media have been spreading false narratives that Ryan Zinke lives in California. I have known Ryan Zinke for close to 20 years. I first met Ryan when he returned from serving his country as a Navy SEAL and we became friends during his first congressional race in 2014. He lives here in Montana, in Whitefish, on the property that was his childhood home. He is as Montanan as they come and has dedicated his entire life in service to both our country and state. It troubles me to think that candidates and the media have resorted to peddling baseless lies to tarnish a great candidate and a great man. If candidates are willing to lie about Ryan Zinke’s record to get elected, what would stop them from lying and cheating once they’re in office? I would suggest that the voters of Western Montana do their due diligence and know the facts before they cast their ballots. The fact is that Ryan Zinke is a true Montana conservative and the right choice to represent us in Congress.

Bob Herron

Bigfork