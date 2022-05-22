Falk Best Candidate for House District 8

I am confident Terry Falk is the best candidate to represent House District 8. He has the abilities and character to serve House District 8 well. As a longtime Flathead Valley resident, he knows the unique issues facing the state. Montana is a special place and Terry’s perspective will contribute to the preservation of what we know and love about the state. Vote Terry Falk for H D8 in the June primary!

Amy Regier

Kalispell