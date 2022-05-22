Making Money at the Expense of Those Who Value the Forest

We are distressed to learn of the requests for permits authorizing recreation events as well as increased outfitting and guiding opportunities on the Flathead National Forest. We feel that the ecological health of the Flathead Forest and the surrounding landscape is already suffering from unbridled recreational use. The Forest Service will not only endorse but aggravate this situation if it caters to private interests who want to profit from using public resources. The guides and outfitters will make money, but they will do so at the expense of people and wildlife who value, and need, wild, quiet country.

Bob and Inez Love

Columbia Falls