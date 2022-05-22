Murder Suspect Arrested after Libby Campground Shooting Leaves One Dead

A multi-agency manhunt led to the arrest Sunday of 63-year-old Garry Douglas Seaman, a Flathead County resident suspected of fatally shooting a man and injuring a woman at a Libby-area campground one day earlier.

Seaman was arrested near his Flathead County home after detectives with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office identified him as the suspect in a May 21 shooting at the Alexander Creek Campground north of Libby. The shooting left one man dead and a woman injured, according to information from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Responding to initial reports of the shooting, sheriff’s deputies and the Libby Volunteer Ambulance crew arrived at the campground at around 2:47 p.m. Saturday. They found a deceased man and a woman with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a Sunday news release from Lincoln County Sheriff Darren Short.

Medics rendered aid to the injured woman and transported her to a nearby rendezvous site, where a helicopter transported her to a hospital. Details of her condition were not publicly available on Sunday.

Based on statements from the injured victim and witnesses, Lincoln County investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Seaman and brought him into custody on Sunday. He remains jailed in the Flathead County Detention Center on an extrajudicial warrant and is scheduled to make his initial court appearance Monday.