Pam Deserves Another Term

Don’t listen to the lies!

There is a group in Flathead County who are not happy with Pam Holmquist, and they are spreading malicious lies about her in an effort to get their candidate elected. Pam is neither deceitful nor incompetent. She makes her decisions based on research, facts, and thoughtful consideration.

Pam has been an outstanding County Commissioner and deserves another term. Vote Pam Holmquist.

Denise Cofer

Kalispell