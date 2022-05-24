Rollins Man Suspected in Shooting Outside Whitefish Bar

A Rollins man has been charged with a felony count of criminal endangerment after he allegedly shot toward patrons standing in an alley outside of the Remington Bar after 11 p.m. on May 14, injuring a woman who was struck by a ricochet.

Wilson Dane Huyser, 33, was booked in Flathead County Detention Center on May 24 and his bail is set at $75,000.

According to charging documents, Whitefish Police Department (WPD) officers responded to a report of gunshots fired in the alleyway behind the Remington Bar and Casino.

Multiple witnesses told law enforcement that they heard a gunshot come from a white truck, which had its passenger side window rolled down, in the Whitefish parking garage next to the bar. Surveillance footage confirmed witness statements and officers noticed a “puff of dust” come from a brick wall above the injured woman’s head, who was standing with the other patrons. Law enforcement later recovered a bullet from the mortar and noticed the wall had been penetrated, records state.

Following the incident, a WPD officer conducted a traffic stop on the same vehicle near the Wave Fitness Center before being notified of the shooting. Law enforcement later connected the truck with Huyser and matched his driver’s license photograph with the male in the surveillance footage.

Later that evening, Lake County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Huyser’s residence in Rollins and learned he had been in Whitefish earlier that evening. Deputies found two handguns and a spent shell casing.

Huyser faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in the Montana State Prison and a maximum fine of $50,000. He is scheduled to appear for an arraignment hearing before Judge Heidi Ulbricht in Flathead County District Court on June 30.