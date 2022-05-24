Vote for Bukacek for the PSC

Dr. Annie Bukacek is an avid and skilled researcher and has used research in both her practice and long history of advocacy in Montana. This research experience is invaluable for her role on the Public Service Commission.

Dr. Bukacek has a long historical record of tireless and proven advocacy for all Montanans, including the most vulnerable, from the preborn to the elderly. The PSC desperately needs strong advocates for all Montanans.

Dr. Bukacek’s 4/5/2020 video went world-wide viral on the topic of the CDC encouraging the designation of COVID-19 as a cause of death. It was a game changer challenging the narrative. Based on countless hours of quality research, Dr. Bukacek’s opinions and predictions about COVID-19 have been spot on. Her educational pieces, based on research were sent on to legislators, the governor and citizens, and no doubt contributed to Montana’s level of freedom relative to the rest of the nation and parts of Montana.

It’s imperative Montanans has someone on the PSC with strong professional and personal integrity who will stand on the side of Montanans and will not cave to special interests.

I strongly urge you to vote for Dr. Annie Bukacek for the PSC seat on the primary, June 7.

Scotia Brosnan

Kalispell