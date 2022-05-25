Libby Campground Shooting Suspect Charged with Deliberate Homicide

A Flathead County man suspected of fatally shooting a man and injuring a woman at a Libby-area campground on May 21 has been charged with a felony count of deliberate homicide and another felony count of attempted deliberate homicide.

Garry Douglas Seaman, 63, made his initial appearance in Lincoln County Justice Court before Judge Jay C. Sheffield on Tuesday.

Authorities booked Seaman in the Lincoln County Detention Center on May 24 without bail following a transfer from the Flathead County Detention Center where he was booked the day after the shooting.

According to charging documents, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the Libby Volunteer Ambulance crew arrived at the Alexander Creek Campground near the Libby Dam at around 2:47 p.m. Saturday where authorities found a deceased man, who likely died from gunshot wounds to his torso, and an injured woman who also had multiple gunshot wounds.

First responders rendered medical aid to the injured woman and transported her to a nearby rendezvous site, where a helicopter transported her to a hospital.

At the scene, the woman identified the suspect as Seaman, who had fled the scene, along with his vehicle. Lincoln County investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Seaman and brought him into custody the following day.

Upon investigation, detectives learned the female victim had been in a romantic relationship with Seaman and that they shared a child together; however, they had recently been going through a “contentious separation,” records state. Recent instances of violence and requests for civil standby assistance have been documented by the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office. The victim recently contacted Flathead County law enforcement to inquire about obtaining an order of protection against the defendant and she expressed concern that Seaman was surveilling her and suspected he planted a tracker in her vehicle, records state.

Seaman faces a maximum sentence of life in the Montana State Prison or the death sentence.

Seaman is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on June 1 at 1:00 p.m.