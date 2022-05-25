Market Trends: A Year in Flathead County Home Sales

How many Flathead homes, of what style, sold from May 1, 2021 through April 30, 2022? Blue columns show the quantity, by style and by city. The printed Beacon has room for one chart, so we have shown the one for the above calendar period. However, the online Beacon will have an animated GIF, showing the same period for the past three years, for comparison and your trend-spotting. The green line shows the median cost per square footage. $300 per foot seems more common this past year. Additionally, Columbia Falls is edging above Bigfork. The gold line shows median days from listing to contract. Which style sells the most by city? Which style sells for the most per city?

© Copyright 2022 by Richard Garrett Dews. All rights reserved. Research based, in part, upon information from the Montana Regional MLS, LLC

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.