Columbia Falls Teen Arrested Following Threats to School

Law enforcement officers with the Columbia Falls Police Department (CFPD) on Monday arrested a teenager with access to firearms after he allegedly made threats toward the Columbia Falls Junior High School and its student body on Friday, according to a CFPD press release.

An investigation began on Saturday morning after concerned parents and students notified authorities of the alleged threats, according to the release. Officers learned the 14-year-old juvenile male could potentially have access to unsecured firearms in his residence; however, he did not have weapons in his possession at any point.

According to the press release, the investigation “showed enough evidence to determine there was a real potential for the juvenile to follow through with the threats.”

After obtaining a search warrant of the residence, CFPD officers and Flathead County Sheriff’s Office officials arrested the juvenile on intimidation charges and seized the firearms to ensure the safety of the school and students, the release states.

Both the juvenile and firearms remain in police custody.

According to law enforcement officials, the incident was isolated, with only the one individual making the threats. There are no other suspects, according to the press release.

To protect the identity of the juvenile and his family and to protect the integrity of the case, the CFPD will not release further investigative details. The juvenile’s identity is protected by state law.