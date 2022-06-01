Market Trends: Residential Land Sales

Let’s look at the quantity of parcels sold (bars, using left axis range) by city and acreage range (1-5 and 6-10), from April 30 back to May 1 the prior year (for the past four such 12-month periods). 2021 was the stand-out year for quantities.

I sorted the cities by most-to-least expensive, in median sold price per acre (lines, same colors, using right axis range) for April 2022 back to May 2021 (gold line). Polson has shown amazing per acre sold price consistency, across the four years in the 1-5 acre range, while Whitefish and Bigfork made huge jumps during the most-recent 12 months. Polson ever the price-performer, while Columbia Falls was highest in per acre median pricing for 6-10 acre parcels.

© Copyright 2022 by Richard Garrett Dews. All rights reserved. Research based, in part, upon information from the Montana Regional MLS, LLC

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.