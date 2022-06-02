Summer 2022: Can’t-Miss Events

Festivals featuring arts and crafts, food and drink, music and rodeo events are all planned for this summer in the Flathead Valley. The following is just a small sample of the events taking place throughout the region this summer. For more ideas about where to go and what to do under the summer sun, check out www.flatheadevents.net and www.flatheadbeacon.com.

Brash Rodeo Summer Series 2022

June 9 through Sept. 10

The Blue Moon Arena in Columbia Falls will host a weekly nighttime rodeo including bull riding, saddle bronc, ranch bronc, bareback, chute dogging, team roping, barrel racing and more. The arena is located at 167 Half Moon Rd. in Columbia Falls. For more information: www.glaciercountryrodeo.com.

Bigfork Montana Rodeo

July 5-July 8

This professional rodeo event includes live music, food vendors, a kids area, and free parking. The first night of the rodeo, July 5, people are encouraged to wear red, white and blue. On July 6 veterans and active duty military get in free. July 7 kids 12 and under get in free, and the final night of the rodeo, July 8, features a live concert immediately after the rodeo. Located at Bigfork Arena at 2740 MT Hwy 82 in Bigfork. For more information: www.bigforkrodeo.com

Glacier Symphony Night at Rebecca Farm

July 8 and July 9

Glacier Symphony will perform rain or shine at Rebecca Farm. The Pops concert will include film score favorites. Rebecca Farm is located at 1385 Farm to Market Rd. in Kalispell. For more information: www.glaciersymphony.org.

Arts in the Park

July 15-July 17

Hosted by the Hockaday Museum of Art, this arts, crafts and music festival will include over 80 juried artists and artisans booths offering handmade paintings, jewelry, ceramics and housewares. Food and beverages will be available from 10 different vendors and food trucks. A wine and beer garden will also be onsite with beer and wine from Kalispell Brewing Company and Montavino Winery. Ticket sales support the Hockaday’s educational art exhibitions and programs. Located at Depot Park in Kalispell. For more information: www.hockadaymuseum.com/park/

Under the Big Sky

July 15-July 17

Headlined by Turnpike Troubadours, Lord Huron and Cody Jinks, the festival features more than 30 musical performances. The festival begins July 15 with a rodeo and performances by the Turnpike Troubadours and Paul Cauthen. In addition to live music, the festival will also have a daily rough stock rodeo, trail rides, food and beverages. The festival takes place at Big Mountain Ranch in Whitefish. For more information: https://www.underthebigskyfest.com/

The Event at Rebecca Farm

July 20-July 24

This equestrian triathlon competition includes courses that range in difficulty from novice to Olympic qualifier, and competitors will go through the three eventing disciplines of dressage, cross-country and show jumping. The Event has been known to bring out international participants. Rebecca Farm is located at 1385 Farm to Market Rd. in Kalispell. For more information go to rebeccafarm.org.

Heritage Days

July 27-July 31

This celebration of Columbia Falls history typically features a car show, community market, auction, barbecue breakfast, golf scramble, and other events. For more information go to cfallsheritagedays.com.

Montana’s Toughest Cowboy

July 29-July 30

Billed as a showdown between “The World’s Baddest Bulls” and “Montana’s Best Cowboys,” to crown a champion. Barbecue, cold beer, and live music from are the Copper Mountain Band are all on the agenda. Located at Bigfork Arena at 2740 MT Hwy 82 in Bigfork. For more information: https://bigforkrodeo.com/mttoughestcowboy/

Bigfork Festival of the Arts

Aug. 6-Aug. 7

The festival brings arts, crafts, food and music to Bigfork over the course of a weekend. The festival debuted in 1978 and last summer included more than 150 booths with attendance estimated to be in excess of 6,000 people. For more information: www.bigfork.org

Great Bear Festival

Aug. 6

The fifth annual festival in Kalispell will offer attendees a taste of local and regional beers, wines and hard ciders. More than 35 breweries, cider makers and wineries will be represented at this summer’s festival, which will also include food and live music. The festival is put on by the Daybreak and Noon Rotary Clubs of Kalispell, and proceeds will go to support both local and international organizations. Located at Depot Park in Kalispell. For more information: greatbearfestival.com

Huckleberry Days Arts Festival

Aug. 12-Aug. 14

The 33rd Annual Huckleberry Days Arts Festival will include more than 100 artists and food vendors. The fair highlights hand-crafted items created by vendors. Located at Depot Park in Whitefish. For more information: whitefishchamber.org

Northwest Montana Fair & Rodeo

Aug. 17-Aug. 21

This year’s fair is expected to feature more than 100 commercial exhibitors and over 8,000 exhibits from regional residents. In addition to a rodeo, the fair will also include a concert, carnival rides, fair food and a livestock show and sale. Located at the Flatheady County Fairgrounds at 265 N. Meridian Rd. in Kalispell.

For more information: http://www.nwmtfair.com/