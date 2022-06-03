Outfitted for Adventure

Taking a guided trip with a professional outfitter will elevate your outdoor experience in Glacier National Park and the Flathead Valley if you are unfamiliar with the area’s recreational activities.

Whitewater rafting and fly-fishing trips are offered at all of the raft companies while other businesses offer horseback trail rides, flat-water kayaking, stand-up paddle boarding, cycling the Going-to-the-Sun Road and charter boating on Flathead Lake.

Here’s a roundup of some outfitters offering services in Glacier Park, Flathead Lake and surrounding valleys.

Glacier Raft Company

106 Going-to-the-Sun Road, West Glacier

(406) 888-5454

www.glacierraftco.com

As Montana’s longest-running Glacier National Park raft company, guides have been offering trips since 1976, with trips including whitewater, scenic or fishing trips on the North Fork and Middle Fork of the Flathead River. Half-day, full-day or multiday trips are included.

Glacier Guides Montana Raft

11970 U.S. Highway 2, West Glacier

(406) 387-555

www.glacierguides.com

Glacier Guides has been operating for more than 30 years offering half-, full-, and multiday trips on the North Fork and Middle Fork at the west entrance of Glacier National Park.

Wild River Adventures

11900 U.S. Highway 2, West Glacier

(406) 387-9453

www.riverwild.com

Wild River Adventures offers half-, full-, and multiday whitewater, scenic and fishing trips.

Flathead Raft Company

50362 U.S. Highway 93, Polson

(406) 883-5838

www.flatheadraftco.com

Guides with this Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes’ member-owned outfitter usher visitors down the Lower Flathead River, offering half-, full-, and multiday trips through the Wild Buffalo rapids in the upper canyon.

Sea Me Paddle Kayaking and SUP Tours and Rentals

7220 U.S. Highway 93, Lakeside

(406) 249-1153

www.seamepaddle.com

Book a guided tour or rent a kayak or stand-up paddleboard to explore waters on Flathead Lake or Whitefish Lake. Guided kayak tour locations include Wild Horse Island, Cedar Island and Somers Bay.

Swan Mountain Outfitters

12000 U.S. Highway 2, West Glacier

(406) 307-4405

www.swanmountainoutfitters.com

Book a variety of trips with Swan Mountain Outfitters, including: trail rides in Glacier National Park and the Swan Valley; guided hunting trips in the Flathead National Forest and the Bob Marshall Wilderness; fly fishing trips on the Swan River, Swan Lake and Swan Seeley Valley; and pack trips in the Bob and the Swan Range.

Hooked on Montana

5463 U.S. Highway 93, Somers

(406) 885-0105

www.hookedonmontana.com

Book a half- or full-day fishing trip on a private charter boat on Flathead Lake with Hooked on Montana, where visitors can catch Lake Trout, Whitefish and other species. Wild Horse Island tours offer views of the 2,164-acre island that a handful of wild horses inhabit. Pontoon rental boats are also available.

Whitefish Outfitters

541 Spokane Avenue, Whitefish

(406) 212-0080

www.whitefishoutfitters.com

Guided driving tours are available to visit West Glacier and Polebridge; Flathead Lake and the Bison Range; and East Glacier and Two Medicine Valley with Whitefish Outfitters. Guided bike and e-bike tours in Glacier National Park on the Going-to-the-Sun Road are offered along with guided hiking tours in the Flathead National Forest. E-bike rentals and a shuttle service from Glacier Park to Whitefish are available.