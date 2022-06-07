2022 Primary Election Results

Editor’s Note: The races that appear below are only those with consequences in the Primary Election. For complete results, visit the Montana Secretary of State site here.

* = incumbent

Total Turnout: 40,230 | Registered Voters: 743,666 | 5.5% voters

U.S. House District 1 (West)

Republicans

Mitch Heuer — 2%, 371 votes

Matt Jette — 5%, 733 votes

Al Olszewski — 40%, 6,062 votes

Mary Todd — 11%, 1,670 votes

Ryan Zinke —42%, 6,430 votes

Democrats

Cora Neumann — 32%, 4,315 votes

Monica Tranel— 61%, 8,211 votes

Tom Winter — 7%, 951 votes

U.S. House District 2 (East)

Republicans

Kyle Austin — 14%, 3,839 votes

James Boyette — 8%, 2,159 votes

*Matt Rosendale — 72%, 20,128 votes

Charles Walking Child — 5%, 1,507 votes

Democrats

Penny Ronning — 67%, 8,803 votes

Mark Sweeney — 16%, 2,056 votes

Skylar Williams — 16%, 2,143 votes

Libertarians

Sam Rankin — 41%, 383 votes

Roger Roots — 24%, 228 votes

Samuel Thomas — 27%, 250 votes

Flathead County Commissioner District 2

Republicans

Jack Fallon —

Brian Friess —

*Pam Holmquist —

Jason Parce —

Editor’s Note: With no general election challenger, the primary election determines which candidate wins the seat.

Public Service Commission District 5

Republicans

Annie Bukacek — 29%, 2,584 votes

Dean Crabb — 8%, 761 votes

Joe Dooling — 43%, 3,817 votes

Derek Skees — 20%, 1,766 votes

Democrats

Kevin Hamm — 47%, 3,451 votes

John Repke — 53%, 3,844 votes

Montana Senate

SD 04

John Fuller (R) —

Lee Huestis (R) —

SD 05

Mark Noland (R) —

Rob Tracy (R) —

Montana House

HD 03

*Braxton Mitchell (R) —

Lorena Wood (R) —

HD 05

Lyn Bennett (R) —

Brian Owens (R) —

HD 07

Dave Ingram (R) —

Courtenay Sprunger (R) —

HD 08

David Dunn (R) —

Terry Falk (R) —

Lynne M (Ogden) Rider (R) —

Mark Twichel (R) —

HD 09

David August (R) —

Tony Brockman (R) —

Constance Neumann (R) —

HD 11

Devon Decker (R) —

Ronalee Skees (R) —

Tanner J. Smith (R) —