2022 Primary Election Results

Editor’s Note: The races that appear below are only those with consequences in the Primary Election. For complete results, visit the Montana Secretary of State site here.
* = incumbent
Total Turnout: 40,230 | Registered Voters: 743,666 | 5.5% voters
U.S. House District 1 (West)
Republicans
Mitch Heuer — 2%, 371 votes
Matt Jette — 5%, 733 votes
Al Olszewski — 40%, 6,062 votes
Mary Todd — 11%, 1,670 votes
Ryan Zinke —42%, 6,430 votes
Democrats
Cora Neumann — 32%, 4,315 votes
Monica Tranel— 61%, 8,211 votes
Tom Winter — 7%, 951 votes
U.S. House District 2 (East)
Republicans
Kyle Austin — 14%, 3,839 votes
James Boyette — 8%, 2,159 votes
*Matt Rosendale — 72%, 20,128 votes
Charles Walking Child — 5%, 1,507 votes
Democrats
Penny Ronning — 67%, 8,803 votes
Mark Sweeney — 16%, 2,056 votes
Skylar Williams — 16%, 2,143 votes
Libertarians
Sam Rankin — 41%, 383 votes
Roger Roots — 24%, 228 votes
Samuel Thomas — 27%, 250 votes
Flathead County Commissioner District 2
Republicans
Jack Fallon —
Brian Friess —
*Pam Holmquist —
Jason Parce —
Editor’s Note: With no general election challenger, the primary election determines which candidate wins the seat.
Public Service Commission District 5
Republicans
Annie Bukacek — 29%, 2,584 votes
Dean Crabb — 8%, 761 votes
Joe Dooling — 43%, 3,817 votes
Derek Skees — 20%, 1,766 votes
Democrats
Kevin Hamm — 47%, 3,451 votes
John Repke — 53%, 3,844 votes
Montana Senate
SD 04
John Fuller (R) —
Lee Huestis (R) —
SD 05
Mark Noland (R) —
Rob Tracy (R) —
Montana House
HD 03
*Braxton Mitchell (R) —
Lorena Wood (R) —
HD 05
Lyn Bennett (R) —
Brian Owens (R) —
HD 07
Dave Ingram (R) —
Courtenay Sprunger (R) —
HD 08
David Dunn (R) —
Terry Falk (R) —
Lynne M (Ogden) Rider (R) —
Mark Twichel (R) —
HD 09
David August (R) —
Tony Brockman (R) —
Constance Neumann (R) —
HD 11
Devon Decker (R) —
Ronalee Skees (R) —
Tanner J. Smith (R) —
