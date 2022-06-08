Columbia Falls Teen Dies in Glacier Park Climbing Accident

A 19-year-old Columbia Falls man died yesterday following a climbing accident on Mount Brown in Glacier National Park, according to a Wednesday afternoon press release from the National Park Service.

Park rangers suspect Winslow Nichols fell while climbing and no foul play is suspected, the release stated.

Glacier National Park dispatchers received a missing person notification from Nichols’ friend and climbing partner, who said he lost contact with Nichols at approximately 3 p.m. on June 7. Park rangers launched a search with ground and air crews. Two Bear Air located Nichols’ body on Mount Brown at 7 p.m. on the same day.

Circumstances leading to Nichol’ death are unknown, and the incident remains under investigation by Glacier National Park law enforcement rangers.

Mount Brown’s summit is at 8,500 feet in elevation and current conditions are mixed snow and ice.