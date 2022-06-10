Kalispell Lakers sweep Missoula Mavericks

The Kalispell Lakers showed a knack for coming through in close games Tuesday night with a home sweep of the Missoula Mavericks in Class AA American Legion baseball action.

In the first game, Kalispell spotted Missoula a two-run lead then rallied in the final two frames to post a 6-5 win. In the second game, the hosts scored a run in the bottom of the sixth and held on for a 4-3 triumph.

In the opener, Elijah Owens doubled and came home with the winning run on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh.

Max Holden picked up the pitching win in relief of Kostya Hoffman. Holden allowed two runs on two hits with a walk in the seventh. Hoffman was solid through the first six frames, allowing three runs on four hits with two strikeouts.

Eamon Higgins took the loss in relief of Missoula starter Nolan McCaffrey. Higgins allowed two runs on three hits in his one inning of work. McCaffrey allowed four runs on four hits with four walks and four strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.

Jackson Nelson led the Lakers at the plate with two hits and two RBIs. Hoffman had a double and two RBIs.

Skye Palmer led the Mavs with two hits, including a double, and two RBIs. Henry Black had a double and two RBIs.

In the nightcap, Holden came through with an RBI single with two outs in the sixth. Teammate Gage Brink collected two RBIs in the game.

Adam Jones hit a home run for Missoula and turned in a solid pitching performance with 10 strikeouts. He started the game and went 5 1/3 innings, allowing just two earned runs on four hits. Rory Hunt took the loss in relief.