‘We the People’ Have Been Replaced 

As we all know, Jan. 6, 2021 was not America’s only attempted (or in this case failed) coup. Rather the real, and achieved, coup occurred slowly over the past half-century. Both the Executive and Legislative branches were taken over gradually by big money and big business as the American people were thrown to the curb.

The creation and evolution of political action committees post-WWII up to and through the Watergate scandal was largely manageable through the Federal Election Campaign Act and later Commission. Three court cases would destroy this balance of accountability in campaign finance and the independence of American legislators; the Buckley v. Valeo decision in 1976, Citizens United in 2010, and finally McCutcheon v. FEC in 2014. So now legislators, particularly in federal races, are openly funded and supported by hard and soft money contributions to an unlimited extent by corporations, billionaires and other advocacy groups. Lower-middle class Americans were thrown to the curb.

That’s why it’s easy to understand how Congress is unable to act on major social issues like gun ownership and control. They have no power. The power rests with those who donate, organize, and run their campaigns – those special interests’ groups that own them (and to whom they are beholden). They are literally and figuratively unable to act unless told to. It’s as simple as understanding the relationship between a puppet (legislator) and its ventriloquist (special interest PACs – like the NRA, Delta Defense and the National Shooting Sports Foundation). As a former state and congressional staffer and Republican Party operative it’s pretty bad and sad when our “We the People” has been replaced by “we the rich and powerful.”

Pat Malone

Columbia Falls