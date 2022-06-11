Montanans’ Right to Privacy 

We in Montana are very fortunate to have a state constitution that protects, among other things, the Right to Privacy; the Right to a Clean and Healthful Environment; and the Right to Know (what our government is doing and how it functions). Ours is one of the least amended constitutions in the U.S. – perhaps because it was carefully written to meet most of our needs as citizens.

Our Right to Privacy, in particular, protects many freedoms. As Louis Brandeis wrote: “the right to be let alone is the most comprehensive of rights and the right most valued by civilized men.” It is not directly stated in the U.S. Constitution, but in the Montana Constitution, I am proud to say, it is.

Thoughtful members of both parties protect this right. We would expect Republicans, who talk a lot about freedom, to defend the right to privacy with all they have. However, their legislative record has not generally supported individual freedom in recent years. In fact, some of our Republican state legislators would like to rescind this fundamental right to privacy. Rep. Derek Skees, R-Kalispell, has called our constitution a “socialist rag” that should be replaced.

The Republicans are only two seats away from a supermajority, which would give them the power to implement their policies with little debate, as well as to submit constitutional amendments, and the constitution itself, to the public, as referendums.

Our first defense is to elect a balanced Legislature of Republicans and Democrats. Should that fail, we will need to be ready to take this very seriously, to think the issues through, and to make ourselves immune to partisan marketing.

Gail Trenfield

St. Ignatius