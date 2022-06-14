Flathead River Rises Above Flood Stage

As heavy rain and rising river levels continue throughout Montana, portions of Flathead and Lincoln counties are currently in a flood warning and advisory, potentially impacting structures, roads and farmland along the Flathead River, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Flooding in Columbia Falls, Kalispell, Creston and Foy’s Bend is “causing isolation of many homes within the valley” with some secondary roads becoming impassable and closures on U.S. Highway 93 expected. Flooding on farms adjacent to the Flathead River is likely and the Steel Bridge Road is impassable in areas, according to the NWS Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service.

Missoula-based NWS Meteorologist Jennifer Kitzmiller says widespread precipitation in northwest Montana has brought two inches of rain to valleys with three to four inches of rain above 5,000 feet.

A closed path in River’s Edge Park due to high water in Columbia Falls on June 14, 2022. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

According to United States Geological Survey (USGS) streamflow data, the Flathead River gauge in Columbia Falls was running at 49,990 cubic feet per second (CFS) on Tuesday afternoon, above the flood stage of about 42,000 CFS. The mean flow is typically around 25,600 CFS on this date.

The Flathead River’s historic flood in 1964 was 176,000 CFS and the most recent peak gauge height was about 54,000 CFS in May of 2013.

On June 13, the Yellowstone River flooded in southwest Montana, wiping out roads and bridges, and prompting Yellowstone National Park closures at all entrances. Residents in Livingston and Red Lodge were evacuated and inhabitants of Gardiner at the northern entrance of the park are currently trapped due to road damage.

The NWS predicts the Flathead River will rise to about 70,000 CFS by June 21. Precipitation is forecast to stop by midnight tonight, Kitzmiller said, but warm weather in the 80s and 90s will cause additional snowmelt.

“We will be on a bit of a rollercoaster ride,” Kitzmiller said. “It’s a bit of a whiplash from snow to warming to 90s in southwest Montana.”

Flathead River water floods a pathway in River’s Edge Park in Columbia Falls on June 14, 2022. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

The heavy rainfall has been the main driver of spiked river levels, Kitzmiller said, and as rising temperatures trigger more snowmelt, the flood levels should stay relatively the same through the weekend.

“The Flathead River at Columbia Falls looks like it’s going to linger around the 14-foot mark,” Kitzmiller said. “There will continue to be some impacts through most of the week but it’s not a big change in either direction.”

Kitzmiller said there is a road closure on Highway 508 near Troy, but forecasts indicate the Yaak River will drop below flood stage tomorrow.

“Depending on that system and how heavy the precipitation is, we could see another round of flood concerns,” Kitzmiller said. “We recommend that people don’t let their guards down. There is some potential next week for issues.”

Additionally, the West Glacier region is in a winter storm warning, with four to nine inches of heavy snow forecast above 5,000 feet and nine to 16 inches forecast above 6,000 feet.

The Rocky Mountain Front and areas in Glacier National Park are expected to see accumulations of up to 30 inches above 7,000 feet with wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour on Marias Pass and Logan Pass.