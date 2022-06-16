Flooding Evacuations Lifted North of Columbia Falls

Flathead County officials have lifted evacuations on Rabe Road, Blankenship Road, Lake Drive and the Bailey Lake Area in Columbia Falls as the sheriff’s office and the Flathead County Office of Emergency Services (OES) continues to monitor river levels and potential flood areas in the region, according to a press release sent out Thursday afternoon.

Evacuation notices remain in effect on Leisure Road in Kalispell and North Hilltop Road in Columbia Falls.

The Montana Red Cross has opened an emergency shelter and evacuation center at Columbia Falls High School located at 610 13th St. W.

Road closures exist from Steel Bridge Road to Muddy Drive in Kalispell; West-Side Hungry Horse Reservoir Road between Mazie Creek and Graves Creek Road; all main roads that access the main block of Stillwater State Forest, which includes the Lower Whitefish Road accessed via East Lakeshore Drive from Whitefish’s Upper Whitefish Road accessed from Olney and the 900/Mount Marston Road accessed from Stryker, including the Upper Whitefish Lake Campground.

Sandbag fill stations are available at the Columbia Falls City Shop at 700 9th St. W. in Columbia Falls; Applied Materials parking lot in Evergreen (the former Shopko); the Echo Lake Fire Hall at 735 Echo Lake Road; and the Whitefish Snow Lot at the corner of Railway Street and Columbia Ave.

The OES is coordinating with external partners to potentially develop a list of property owners with available pastures or facilities located in areas away from potential flood areas to house displaced livestock. Sign up at https://fcoes.formstack.com/forms/livestock_resources.

“We caution community members to remain aware of their surroundings and avoid driving in standing water or flooded areas,” Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino said in the press release. “We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates to the public as needed.”

For the latest updates, check the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page or call the information line at (406) 758-2111.

As of Thursday afternoon, the Flathead River level was at 14.15 feet, about a foot above the flood stage level of 13 feet. Levels are forecast to rise to about 15 feet by June 21, according to the National Weather Service Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service.