After every mass shooting, we see and hear politicians from all walks of government sending their “thoughts and prayers” to the victims and families. Those with the power to change our laws for the safer are the most likely to hide behind these words.

Curiously, even though my child didn’t die at Uvalde and my spouse didn’t die at Uvalde, I still received the details underlying your “thoughts and prayers.” I was not surprised at how empty and self-serving they were. Your thoughts were clear: “How can I turn this tragedy into more political support without losing any of my base who mistakenly believe that rational gun control is actually the problem.” Your prayers were simple: “Please, dear God, don’t ever let this happen to someone in my family or to anyone I know. I promise to vote against gun control if you will keep my family safe.” I know you didn’t want me to hear your actual thoughts and prayers, but it was impossible not to because they are amplified by your repetition and inaction. You will not be judged by your “thoughts and prayers,” you will be judged by your actions. Take action RIGHT NOW to ban assault weapons while supporting reasonable gun ownership.

Katie Sako

Kalispell