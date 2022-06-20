Governor Visits Kalispell to Survey Flooding

In response to persistent flooding in the Flathead Valley, Gov. Greg Gianforte on Monday received a public briefing from Incident Command and Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino at the Old Steel Bridge Fishing Access Site in Kalispell and offered state resource availability if needed.

“I wanted to see this with my own eyes,” Gianforte said. “We stand ready to help.”

Heino said the sheriff’s office is working with local and statewide agencies to monitor areas surrounding Flathead Lake, which is reaching full pool and posing potential risk in the Lower Valley and areas near Somers and Lakeside.

“As of yesterday, the weather has shifted and there’s more significant rainfall that’s been added to waterways and streams,” Heino said.

Forecasts predicted that the latest storm would drop a quarter inch of rain in Kalispell, Heino said, but more than an inch had fallen as of Monday.

Pre-evacuation notices are in effect on the 700 block of Wagner Lane, all low-lying areas of the Lower Valley area, the south end of River Road and low-lying areas in Evergreen.

The Flathead Valley has not seen flooding on this scale since 1975, Heino said.

An emergency shelter at Kalispell Middle School has been established, but no residents have utilized the facility.

Gianforte said flooding no longer poses a public safety threat to the areas most impacted on the Yellowstone River, and Montana National Guard resources are available to send to the Flathead Valley if needed.

Following the incident command briefing, Gianforte was provided an aeriel survey of the flooding in Flathead County. He is scheduled to visit Red Lodge tomorrow.