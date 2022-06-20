Heavy Handed Government Regulation will Not Solve Our Fossil Fuel Problems

The Environmental Protection Agency is finalizing cross state air pollution rules, adding more regulation to fossil fuel powered electricity generation. It’s a laudable goal, but I’m appalled at the idea that more piecemeal heavy handed government regulation will solve our fossil fuel problems. A far better path is to add a light touch market signal, which makes all fossil fuel producers pay for the pollution that’s so far been a free ride. America is built on innovation, not on choosing winners. A free ride for fossil fuels is choosing a winner. It’s time to make oil, gas and coal pay their fair share. Citizen’s Climate Lobby proposes a tiny ($15 per ton) fee on carbon, rising $10 a year for 10 years. Economists estimate that a fee of $125 per ton gets us to 50% reduction. Starting low and rising slowly minimizes the impact on business and consumers. CCL proposes that 95% of the revenue collected is returned monthly to the people, ensuring that the program doesn’t just add to “big government.” Three percent goes to supporting displaced coal/oil workers and the rest to running the program. Please email Sens Jon Tester and Steve Daines and tell them we want leadership on this matter.
Sherman Hamilton
Kalispell
Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.
Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.