Broussard Family Trust Donation Financing New Logan Health Mobile Unit

After a local charitable organization’s donation, Logan Health is anticipating having a newly constructed mobile unit by 2023 to help supplement its school-based health program that helps bring healthcare to rural communities.

The project is funded by a $500,000 donation to the Logan Health Foundation from the Broussard Family Trust. Kalispell-based Nomad Global Communication Solutions is constructing the mobile unit, and construction is expected to wrap up in the fall of 2023. Illustrations shared by Logan Health of the exterior of the mobile unit show a Logan Health-branded truck with a large attached trailer.

In a recent press release, Logan Health described how the unit will fit into a school-based health program involving clinics at schools in Eureka and Columbia Falls that started more than six years ago.

The program has been expanding and, according to Logan, it serves 4,000 students and staff in five school districts at 10 schools.

“The addition of the new mobile clinic will expand services to nearly 4,000 more students, faculty and staff at other rural schools in Montana,” Logan announced in a press release.

Speaking on behalf of the Broussard Family Trust, Jerome Broussard said “the family has always had a vested interest in the education, health and well-being of our community members and other.” Broussard went on to say that “this wonderful outreach opportunity will influence the mental and physical needs of our rural schools. We hope that others will join us in making a difference.”

The school-based health centers that Logan operates are intended to help remove barriers to healthcare access by bringing services to remote communities where families might otherwise have to drive far distances. The school-based health program clinics Logan operates offer services similar to primary care offices providing preventative, acute, chronic and mental healthcare.