How Much More for a Lake View?

Let’s analyze the sales quantities and average sold price-per-acre of residential parcels, which do or don’t claim a lake view. For this week’s column, we’ll view Flathead County-wide (regardless of specific lake or city name) parcel sales (June 1, 2021 through May 31, 2022) ranging between a half-acre and 5.5 acres, sold for prices ranging from $20,000 through $5,000,000. The chart is broken down by parcel size ranges, in half-acre increments.
Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.
