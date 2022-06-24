It’s Time for Action on Climate Change

Are you part of the 70% of Americans who are concerned about climate change? Do you lean left, right, or center? Are you Libertarian, Republican, Independent, Democrat, or apolitical? If you want to take meaningful nonpartisan action with your friends and neighbors to have effective policies that tackle climate change, please join us at Citizens’ Climate Lobby.

We’re a volunteer organization and you can find out all about us at www.citizensclimatemt.org. We lobby Congress, and reach out to many organizations, including churches, ag organizations, chambers of commerce, businesses, other NGOs, and individuals, with a bipartisan solution to mitigating climate change: a price on carbon.

We also encourage our senators and representatives to support pending legislation that will help preserve and protect natural processes to stabilize the climate and the people affected by them. For example, we recently lobbied Sen, Steve Daines to support the FOREST Act, which helps Montana’s beef and lumber industries by prohibiting importation of beef and lumber products from countries practicing illegal deforestation.

We’re seeing more extreme weather events due to the impacts of our changing climate, such as “Floods close Yellowstone,” “Severe weather across the U.S.,” and “Heat impacts 100 million.” It’s time for action! Welcome! We look forward to seeing you! Join us.

Angie Winter

Kila