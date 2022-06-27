Support Repke for Public Service Commissioner

When John Repke told me he was running for Public Service Commissioner, I immediately gave him my endorsement. John is exactly the type of person we need on the PSC.

I have known John for many years. During that time, he has continuously served on City of Whitefish committees and has contributed to making Whitefish the wonderful community that it is. I appreciate his community spirit and volunteer attitude. I also know John to be serious, honest, ethical, and professional – characteristics we desperately need in our government. Beyond that, John has deep experience in business finance and an education to go with it. He is clearly the strongest candidate in the PSC District 5 race, and he will be a very effective commissioner that represents all of us well.

I am proud of my friend for running and I ask you to join me in voting for John and supporting his campaign.

Mayor John Muhlfeld

Whitefish