Market Trends: Flathead County Condominium and Townhouse Sales

Single-family residence market activity in the Flathead, far exceeds that of attached homes (condos and townhouses), but we’ve not focused upon the latter since last November. This week’s column showcases the past four years of sales activity for Flathead County attached homes (see chart).

I filtered my analysis to include only those with 2+ bedrooms, 1+ baths, 700-4,500 square feet, having sold for prices between $200,000 and $699,999 over the past four years (May 31 back to June 1 the prior year). The gold bars are the most recent 12 months of sales quantities, and the gold line is the median sold price per square foot (other colors are respective to prior years – see legend).

© Copyright 2022 by Richard Garrett Dews. All rights reserved. Research based, in part, upon information from the Montana Regional MLS, LLC

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.