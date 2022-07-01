Libby Man Dies in Motorcycle Crash in Whitefish

A 22-year-old Libby man on Thursday died in a motorcycle crash in Whitefish after he veered off a corner and crashed 30 feet from the road, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The Kawasaki EX 400 was traveling eastbound at a “high rate of speed” on Whitefish Hills Loop at 5:12 p.m. when it passed another vehicle on a corner and lost control, fatally injuring the driver after crashing into trees a distance away from the road.

The victim’s identify is being withheld at this time.