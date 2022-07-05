Employee Killed in Vehicle Accident at Landfill

A 25-year veteran employee of the Flathead County Solid Waste District on Saturday morning was involved in a fatal single-vehicle accident while driving eastbound toward U.S. Highway 93 on Disposal Road at the landfill, according to a Flathead County press release.

Jeff Kruckenberg succumbed to injuries following the accident, which happened on July 2 at 7:03 a.m. in his personal vehicle.

Flathead County Public Works Director Dave Prunty advised county commissioners to close the landfill and container sites on July 2 “for the wellbeing of the staff after the incident was cleared.” County officials reopened the landfill on July 3.

“I’d like to send my deepest sympathies to the family, and he was a valued employee,” Flathead County Commissioner Brad Abell stated in the press release.

The Montana Highway Patrol and the Montana Department of Labor and Industry are investigating the incident.