Market Trends: What Difference Does the Thousands Digit Make?

In the past four years, I have twice made a column comparing sales results of Flathead County single-family residences, with specific focus placed upon the thousands digit – you know, $359,999, or $350,000, or $355,000 (the 3rd digit) – of the original listing price. Some folks ponder that number choice, before listing their home: “Should we list for $350,000, $355,000 or $359,000?”

The first time I studied and wrote about my findings, a national podcaster thought I was joking. This week’s column is the third time I’ve analyzed the sales data, with focus upon the thousands digit choice (see chart). Yes, that choice occasionally made a small difference. I studied the sales data from the past 12 months, for homes sold for $200,000 through $850,000. Over that period, 1,178 such homes were sold. Of those, 258 chose a zero, 388 chose a five, and 389 chose a nine – for the third digit in the original list price.



© Copyright 2022 by Richard Garrett Dews. All rights reserved. Research based, in part, upon information from the Montana Regional MLS, LLC

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.