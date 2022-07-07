Motorcycle Crash Victim Identified

A 22-year-old Kalispell man died in a motorcycle crash last week in Whitefish after he veered off a corner and crashed 30 feet from the road into a tree, according to the Montana Highway Patrol and the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials have identified the man as Isiaha Boyd.

The Kawasaki EX 400 was traveling eastbound at a “high rate of speed” on Whitefish Hills Loop on June 30 at 5:12 p.m. when it passed another vehicle on a corner and lost control, fatally injuring the driver after crashing into trees a distance away from the road.

The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.