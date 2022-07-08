PaddleHeads Top Off Perfect Road Swing with Win Over Glacier Range Riders￼

Life on the road has been pure bliss for the Missoula PaddleHeads this week.

Zootown’s Pioneer League pro baseball teamed topped off a perfect 6-0 road swing with a blowout win against the Glacier Range Riders, 12-4, on Thursday in Kalispell. The win was Missoula’s 15th in its last 16 games, boosting its record to 28-10.

The PaddleHeads pounded out 16 hits to five for the Range Riders (13-24). Glacier trailed by just a run after six innings, then the visitors exploded for three in the seventh, eighth and ninth innings.

Missoula used four pitchers. Starter Mark Timmins went five innings, allowing two runs on three hits with four strikeouts. Cody Thompson (3-0) came on in relief and earned the win. He pitched a scoreless sixth, then John LaRossa allowed one run in two innings of work and Nate Boyle allowed a run in the ninth before closing the door on Glacier.

The PaddleHeads had six players with multiple hits. McClain O’Connor had three, including a double, and scored two runs. Keaton Greenwalt had three singles and two RBIs.

Lamar Sparks, Nick Gatewood, Cam Thompson and Kamron Willman each had two hits. Both of Willman’s hits were doubles and he added two RBIs.

Key to the outcome was the Missoula seventh. Leading 3-2, the PaddleHeads pulled away with RBI doubles by Jayson Newman and Gatewood and a run-scoring single by Thompson.

Missoula will play host to Glacier Friday night at 7 p.m.