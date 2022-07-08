Podcast: Swinging Into Summer with Flathead Living Editor Justin Franz

Dig even deeper into the biggest stories of the last seven days with the Beacon’s weekly podcast.

This week:

Summer is in full swing now that we’ve passed the Fourth of July holidays, and with that comes hordes of tourists, great weather for spending time on the lakes or hiking to a new mountaintop, and of course, the summer issue of Flathead Living Magazine.

The new issue of the magazine hit stands June 28, and so host Micah Drew tracked down Flathead Living managing editor Justin Franz in his Columbia Falls home last week to talk to him about the new issue. The interview was recorded on June 30.

Read the latest issue of Flathead Living online here or on stands throughout the Flathead Valley.

Later in the episode Micah shares some news from this week including the latest updates on the opening of the Going-to-the-Sun Road, a new proposed development near Columbia Falls and the latest appointment to the ImagineIf Library board of trustees.

Subscribe to this show by searching for “Flathead Beacon” wherever you get your podcasts so you don’t miss an episode.

The music in this episode is “Thinking Music” by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) and is licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License. The episode also features two songs from local singer/songwriter Mike Murray’s album We Are Like Warriors, “The Good Ol’ Days You’re In” and “Moment of Time,” used with permission.