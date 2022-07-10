Healthcare for the Busy Bee

After working as a registered nurse in hospital settings for several years, Lindsey Herndon became a board-certified Family Nurse Practitioner a few years ago, shifting toward a holistic practice to pair with western medicine.

Herndon worked in Oregon for the past few years at a family practice where she embraced preventative healthcare, which is where she came up with the idea to open her own mobile business to offer both telehealth and mobile visits to patients’ homes.

Teaming up with local nurses and a business professional, Herndon launched BusyBee IV Hydration and Wellness, a mobile healthcare company offering traditional services akin to an urgent care, intravenous (IV) therapies, vitamin shots and Botox.

“Instead of working more towards fixing the problem as it happens, we’ve shifted toward preventative healthcare so with the idea of IV, hydration and mobile urgent care, we’re taking that holistic approach to bring to the patient in the comfort of their own home,” Herndon said.

With services treating a variety of ailments, ranging from respiratory infections to skincare to hangover relief, Herndon and her business partner, Megan Scameheorn, and her crew of registered nurses, Liz Gidley, Amy Bottomley and Meghan Neufeld, also offer group packages.

The Hangover Helper IV drip has become one of the most popular therapies, providing 1,000 ML of fluid, B complexes, magnesium, manganese, copper and selenium.

Customers often book IV therapy parties for events like birthdays, bachelor and bachelorette parties as a group activity before or after long weekends.

“It’s a fun experience for everybody,” Scameheorn said “We had a client who booked us for a birthday party, and she wanted to make sure everybody got hydrated when they went back to work and got their hangover cure.”

In addition to hangover relief, another popular IV drip is the Worker Bee, which is geared toward athletes recovering from strenuous training and contains fluids and a variety of vitamins and minerals. The therapy is designed to address muscle soreness, fatigue and enhance athletic performances.

Other IV therapies include the Myers’ Cocktail, the Thirsty Bee and the Beeautiful, each containing fluids, vitamins and minerals geared toward general wellness, hydration and skincare.

Herndon and Scameheorn are working with event organizers to potentially set up a booth at the Whitefish Marathon and The Last Best Ride.

In addition to IV drips, Busy Bee offers vitamin shots containing B vitamins, Vitamin D, antioxidants, biotin and a Skinny Shot that helps reduce sugar cravings.

“This is a town where people work hard and play hard and they need to feel good in order to operate well,” Herndon said. “So we have a holistic approach of doing urgent care, IV hydration and even aesthetics … We treat the individual from the inside out so they can function and do the things they love to do.”

For more traditional services, Busy Bee offers telehealth and in-home treatment for gastrointestinal issues, respiratory infections, urinary tract infections, COVID testing and earwax removal.

“I think it’s really exciting to have the opportunity to promote wellness in our community outside of the hospital setting,” Neufeld said.

For more information, visit www.busybee-iv.com.