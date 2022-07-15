Elected and Appointed Public Officials 

No elected or appointed public officials should be allowed an income greater than the average income of those they are elected or appointed to represent. Should they feel the average income of those they were elected or appointed to represent is inadequate, then they should do their job and improve the safety, welfare, and standard of living of those they were elected or appointed to represent.

An elected position that cannot attract two or more candidates should be eliminated until the next scheduled general election. Any employees in an eliminated office should retain their positions to carry on with business as usual.

William Ward

Eureka