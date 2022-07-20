Tara Liebert, Ken Bush Win Beacon Pro-Scratch

Despite carrying over a one-stroke deficit after day one, the Kalispell team of Tara Liebert and Ken Bush shot 68-66 to win the 14th annual Flathead Beacon Pro-Scratch Invitational with a dominating four-stroke advantage.

The annual two-day tournament at Bigfork’s Eagle Bend Golf Club and Kalispell’s Northern Pines Golf Club concluded Tuesday, and Liebert and Bush matched the lowest single-round score for the tournament posting a 66 on day two, enough to secure the win. The Kalispell team of Logan Lindholm and Justin Dorr, who held a slim lead after day one, fell into a two-way tie for second with Andrew Medley and Jim Marsh.

Liebert is an assistant golf professional at Buffalo Hills Golf Club in Kalispell. Her partner, Bush, won the 2021 Buffalo Hills Golf Club Championships and the 2020 WMC Northern Pines Pro Am.

The annual Beacon Pro-Scratch brings together some of the top professional and amateur golfers throughout Montana for a better-ball tournament. This year’s event drew 28 total teams.

14th Annual Flathead Beacon Pro-Scratch Invitational

Eagle Bend Golf Club/Northern Pines Golf Club

July 18-19

Tara Liebert/Ken Bush, 68-66—134

Logan Lindholm/Justin Dorr, 67-71—138

Andrew Medley/Jim Marsh, 72-66—138

Chad Carlson/Richard Franco, 69-70—139

Jeff Dooley/Ryggs Johnston, 73-66—139

Jim Mee/Ryan Flink, 71-68—139

John Halligan/Dan Conkling, 70-70—140

Ryan Malby/Chuck Eble, 71-69—140

Cameron Milton/Paull Veroulis, 69-71—140

Nick Obie/Jim Ness, 71-70—141

Kyle Parker/Rick Reimers, 70-71—141

David Owens/Bryce Reed, 71-71—142

Andrew Binney/Brett Damaskos, 69-74—143

Casey Keyser/Ryan Buls, 72-71—143

Colton Stodghill/Joseph Potkonjak, 73-70—143

Jacob Wilson/Les Jessop, 71-72—143

Brian Beach/Jose Chirino, 71-73—144

Patrick Clary/David Sandler, 71-73—144

Lon Hinkle/Maury Povich, 72-72—144

Jason Lehtola/Bill Dunn, 71-73—144

Jess Roper/Brad Holmgren, 75-71—146

Mike Lyons/Keith Woznesensky, 72-75—147

Dudley Beard/Ross Bartell, 73-75—148

Kyle Sidlo/Arthur Doorn, 76-72—148

Tom Clary/Joe Arriaga, 75-74—149

Connor Sproull/Bob Hasquet, 71-78—149

Brian Grosswiler/Scott Grosswiler, 77-74—151

Chris Zeches/Paul Ianello, 78-76—154