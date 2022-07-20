Tara Liebert, Ken Bush Win Beacon Pro-Scratch

Despite carrying over a one-stroke deficit after day one, the Kalispell team of Tara Liebert and Ken Bush shot 68-66 to win the 14th annual Flathead Beacon Pro-Scratch Invitational with a dominating four-stroke advantage.
The annual two-day tournament at Bigfork’s Eagle Bend Golf Club and Kalispell’s Northern Pines Golf Club concluded Tuesday, and Liebert and Bush matched the lowest single-round score for the tournament posting a 66 on day two, enough to secure the win. The Kalispell team of Logan Lindholm and Justin Dorr, who held a slim lead after day one, fell into a two-way tie for second with Andrew Medley and Jim Marsh.
Liebert is an assistant golf professional at Buffalo Hills Golf Club in Kalispell. Her partner, Bush, won the 2021 Buffalo Hills Golf Club Championships and the 2020 WMC Northern Pines Pro Am.
The annual Beacon Pro-Scratch brings together some of the top professional and amateur golfers throughout Montana for a better-ball tournament. This year’s event drew 28 total teams.
14th Annual Flathead Beacon Pro-Scratch Invitational
Eagle Bend Golf Club/Northern Pines Golf Club
July 18-19
Tara Liebert/Ken Bush, 68-66—134
Logan Lindholm/Justin Dorr, 67-71—138
Andrew Medley/Jim Marsh, 72-66—138
Chad Carlson/Richard Franco, 69-70—139
Jeff Dooley/Ryggs Johnston, 73-66—139
Jim Mee/Ryan Flink, 71-68—139
John Halligan/Dan Conkling, 70-70—140
Ryan Malby/Chuck Eble, 71-69—140
Cameron Milton/Paull Veroulis, 69-71—140
Nick Obie/Jim Ness, 71-70—141
Kyle Parker/Rick Reimers, 70-71—141
David Owens/Bryce Reed, 71-71—142
Andrew Binney/Brett Damaskos, 69-74—143
Casey Keyser/Ryan Buls, 72-71—143
Colton Stodghill/Joseph Potkonjak, 73-70—143
Jacob Wilson/Les Jessop, 71-72—143
Brian Beach/Jose Chirino, 71-73—144
Patrick Clary/David Sandler, 71-73—144
Lon Hinkle/Maury Povich, 72-72—144
Jason Lehtola/Bill Dunn, 71-73—144
Jess Roper/Brad Holmgren, 75-71—146
Mike Lyons/Keith Woznesensky, 72-75—147
Dudley Beard/Ross Bartell, 73-75—148
Kyle Sidlo/Arthur Doorn, 76-72—148
Tom Clary/Joe Arriaga, 75-74—149
Connor Sproull/Bob Hasquet, 71-78—149
Brian Grosswiler/Scott Grosswiler, 77-74—151
Chris Zeches/Paul Ianello, 78-76—154
