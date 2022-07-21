GOP’s Zinke, Rosendale Ahead in Fundraising, Each with Roughly $1M Left to Spend

Montana Republicans are raking in the dough — and each still sitting on roughly $1 million — in their campaigns for the U.S. House of Representatives in both districts.

In the state’s new western district, former U.S. House Rep. Ryan Zinke pulled in roughly double the dollars that Democrat Monica Tranel received this reporting period, according to July’s quarterly candidate reports to the Federal Election Commission.

In this reporting period, Tranel raised $372,230 in total contributions, and former Secretary of the Interior Zinke took in $791,742, according to the reports from May 19 to June 30.

Zinke has raised nearly $3.8 million in all. Tranel, a Missoula lawyer, had raised nearly $1.3 million in all.

Zinke has $918,632 to spend, and Tranel has $216,961.

In the eastern district, Republican incumbent Rep. Matt Rosendale has taken in $1.7 million so far.

Independent Gary Buchanan has raised $127,125 in all, besting Democrat Penny Ronning with $63,310 to date, according to the most recent financial reports.

In this reporting period, Rosendale counted $139,502 in contributions. Buchanan, a financial advisor, received $40,801, and Ronning, a former Billings city councilor, pulled in $15,945.

Rosendale has $1.1 million yet to spend, Buchanan has $68,963 and Ronning has $10,763.

In the eastern district, Libertarian Sam Rankin has funded his own campaign in full so far to the tune of $20,696, and he has $100 in the bank.

In the western district, a report was not available for Libertarian candidate John Lamb through the FEC.

This story originally appeared in the The Daily Montanan, which can be found online at dailymontanan.com.