Environmental Policy That’s Affordable and Works

Recent articles in the Flathead Beacon have done an excellent job of covering the balancing act of economics and the environment. “17 billion spent on saving Snake River salmon, and little to show for it” is how the July 12 article ended. What if I told you there was an effective and economically logical solution to the root cause of many environmental problems?

It’s simple and businesses (including oil companies) are already onboard. Carbon fee and dividend. A fee – not a tax – placed on fossil fuels and a dividend check to each American to help cover rising costs. It starts low, it’s predictable. It allows the free market to choose green energy, and dramatically lowers greenhouse gas pollution that causes climate change. Right now, Montana Sen. Jon Tester and his Democratic colleagues in D.C. are discussing options to address climate change in the budget reconciliation. It’s getting down to the wire for them to pass meaningful policy. As a champion for fighting pollution and toxic exposure (like to poisonous greenhouse gasses) I’m grateful for Tester’s work, and I encourage him to do everything possible to make this moment count.

Laurel Eastman

Bigfork