Bodies of Overdue Climbers Found in Glacier National Park

Search crews on Monday found the bodies of two local men who were reported overdue from a climb on Dusty Star Mountain in Glacier National Park over the weekend.

Two 67-year-old men, one from Columbia Falls and one from Kalispell, set off to climb Dusty Star Mountain on July 21 with a planned return the following day. They were reported missing to park officials on July 24 and rangers located their vehicle at the trailhead the same day.

The search for the men, whose names are being withheld until family members can be notified, involved Two Bear Air Rescue, which conducted an air search on the east side approach of Dusty Star Mountain. Two Bear Air flew during the day and night on July 24 and Minuteman Aviation took over Monday morning and located the bodies. A recovery plan is currently being formulated.