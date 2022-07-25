Brown for Supreme Court 

James Brown is a candidate worthy of support for the Montana Supreme Court. He will preserve the rule of law, follow the Constitution, and protect your way of life.

As an originalist, he believes that we know what our Founders intended; they gave us a written document spelling it out.

We need people like him who will uphold our Constitution. The Montana Supreme Court needs people of his caliber. Please Support James Brown for the Montana Supreme Court.

Brad Krantz

Somer