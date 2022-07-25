Law Enforcement Seeks Information on Kalispell Shooting Suspect

Officials with the Kalispell Police Department (KPD) are seeking information following a shooting at a Kalispell residence that was reported early Saturday morning after the suspect fled the scene, according to a press release.

Kalispell police officers found “several” bullet holes at the residence, which was occupied by four people. No one in the residence or neighborhood was injured.

The suspect remains at large and law enforcement officials believe the incident was targeted and isolated.

This investigation is ongoing. If anyone has information about the shooting, contact KPD Detective Shane Lidstrom at (406) 249-7397.