fbpx
Skip to content
Crime

Law Enforcement Seeks Information on Kalispell Shooting Suspect

The shooting happened at a residence early Saturday morning with no reported injuries

By Maggie Dresser
Kalispell Police Department police car as seen on Aug. 14, 2020. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Officials with the Kalispell Police Department (KPD) are seeking information following a shooting at a Kalispell residence that was reported early Saturday morning after the suspect fled the scene, according to a press release.

Kalispell police officers found “several” bullet holes at the residence, which was occupied by four people. No one in the residence or neighborhood was injured.

The suspect remains at large and law enforcement officials believe the incident was targeted and isolated.

This investigation is ongoing. If anyone has information about the shooting, contact KPD Detective Shane Lidstrom at (406) 249-7397.

Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.

Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.