New York Woman Charged with Vehicular Homicide

A 25-year-old New York woman has been charged with vehicular homicide while under the influence after striking a pedestrian with her vehicle near a Kalispell intersection early Saturday morning, according to a Kalispell Police Department press release.

The driver of the vehicle, Desirea Garrera, fled the scene near the intersection of East Idaho Street and Seventh Avenue EN following the incident, which occurred at approximately 3 a.m. Officers located the suspect, and she was booked in the Flathead County Detention Facility.

The pedestrian succumbed to injuries sustained from the crash.