Glacier Twins Sail Through First Round

The American Legion Class A State Championship Tournament started in Belgrade today. Over the next five days eight teams will be whittled down until one team can claim to be Montana’s best.

Glacier Twins 13, Laurel Dodgers 7

The Twins came back from an early 4-1 deficit to score six runs in the seventh inning and put away the Dodgers in the second game on Wednesday.

Glacier’s Steve Andrachick hit a three-run triple to put the Twins up 11-7.

Kellen Kroger hit a two-out single to center that resulted in an error and pushed across Glacier’s final run of the game.

Andrachick scored on an error and the Twins drew a bases-loaded walk as well.

Kroger was 4-for-5 with three RBI and a run scored. Mikey Glass was 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored.

Down 7-6, the Dodgers pulled even on Richie Cortese’s solo home run in the bottom of the sixth. He also hit an RBI single in the second.

A total of 28 hits were recorded, 16 for Glacier and 12 for Laurel. The teams combined for just eight strikeouts. Each team committed two errors.

Glacier will play the winner of tonight’s game between Lewistown and Belgrade. Laurel will play the loser of that game.