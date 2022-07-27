Rehabilitation Work Begins on North Fork Road Bridges

Construction on two North Fork Road bridges began on July 18 as part of a Glacier National Park project that will rehabilitate 13 bridges over the next two years, according to a National Park Service press release.

With funding provided by the bipartisan infrastructure law through the Federal Lands Transportation Program, improvements will include bridge deck and approach repairs, timber pile replacement and repairs, timber curb replacement, painting, concrete repair, stone masonry repairs and more.

Crews began working on two North Fork Road bridges last week and the Inside North Fork Road is currently open to vehicles in certain sections and provides pedestrian, bicycle and emergency vehicular access in other sections. There is pedestrian and bicycle access to Dutch Creek, Anaconda Creek and Camas Creek.

The Fish Creek Bridge will have limited traffic delays until it’s fully closed to motorized, pedestrian and bicycle access on Sept. 6, 2022, after Fish Creek Campground closes for the season.

The Appistoki Creek Bridge will have limited traffic delays until it’s closed to all uses on Sept. 26, 2022.

Construction on the North Fork Bridge, located on the north end of Camas Road, and the Lee Creek Bridge on Chief Mountain Highway could begin in 2022 and would conclude no later than Nov. 14, 2022.

The bipartisan infrastructure law is a $1 trillion investment in America’s infrastructure to rebuild roads and bridges, tackle the climate crisis and advance environmental justice.