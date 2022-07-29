Firefighters Battle Wildfire West of Elmo

A wildfire burning west of the Lake County community of Elmo led to residential evacuations Friday evening as firefighters from multiple agencies converged on the blaze, including aerial and ground resources.

An update posted on the Polson Chamber of Commerce Facebook page just before 9 p.m. stated that 120 personnel from seven different agencies had been dispatched to a fire west of Elmo, and that the wind-driven fire had been moving quickly to the east and northeast.

The fire is estimated to be more than 2,000 acres in size, according to an update on the Polson Fire Department Facebook page. The fire may have originated off of Highway 28, near mile marker 39.

As of 10 p.m. Lake County dispatch reported that the sheriff’s office wasn’t available to debrief the incident due to the volume of agency resources dedicated to the fire, including officers who had been going door to door for evacuations from Big Arm up to Lake Mary Ronan.

Speaking close to midnight, CT Camel, a public information officer with the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes’ Fire Division, said Flathead County Disaster and Emergency Services had made the call to evacuate from Lake Mary Ronan Road at mile marker 5, to Highway 93.

Camel said that the fire was burning north of Elmo along the Chief Cliff ridgeline, where it was growing to the east. He said the fire had also been pushing towards Lake Mary Ronan Road. No injuries or structure losses had been reported yet, according to Camel. A Red Cross shelter has been set up at the Linderman gym in Polson.

Helicopters filling their water buckets were visible from Elmo, through which Highway 93 passes as it winds its way around Flathead Lake. By 8:40 p.m., the Montana Department of Transportation was reporting that Highway 28 was closed from mile marker 36 to mile marker 47 due to wildland fire in the area.

If in area tonight: Monitor wildfire, pack car. If you feel threatened, LEAVE. If an official evacuates you, LEAVE.

In parking lots off Highway 93, including at the Elmo post office, area residents began congregating Friday evening as they awaited more news amid a growing cloud of smoke that began to settle over the area and block out the sun as a large plume continued to billow to their west.

Skip Moorhouse, a resident of Chief Cliff Estates, said he was told to evacuate at about 7:45 p.m. He and other residents described the speed with which the fire was moving, and their efforts to water down lawns and structures, and gather up pets with the time they had before they were told to go.

A wildfire burns west of the Lake County community of Elmo. Photo by Mike Kordenbrock

In the 14 years he’s lived in Chief Cliff Estates, Moorhouse said there have been fires off Highway 28, a little further west, and he’s been put on standby; but in the past the fires were caught before things escalated.

“Because of the breeze, this caught. It jumped (Highway) 28, it went from the north side to the south side of 28. And it just exploded,” Moorhouse said.

“The fire companies have been absolutely wonderful. I can’t believe the quick response,” he added.

