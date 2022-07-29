PaddleHeads Suffer Second Straight Road Loss to Glacier Range Riders

For all that they’ve accomplished this summer, the Missoula PaddleHeads have had their hands full with the first-year franchise from Kalispell, the Glacier Range Riders.

Zootown’s Pioneer League pro baseball team lost at Flathead Field for the second night in a row Wednesday, struggling offensively in a 13-2 setback. Missoula managed just four hits.

The Range Riders, who finished dead last in the North Division first-half race, improved to 3-5 in the second half and 20-35 overall. The Paddleheads, who won the North Division first-half pennant, fell to 4-4, 39-16.

Two bright spots for Missoula were solo home runs by Cam Thompson and Lamar Sparks. Thompson’s solo tater came in the third after Glacier raced to a 5-0 lead. Sparks’ solo homer in the seventh cut Missoula’s deficit to 8-2.

Thompson had half of Missoula’s hits (2). The PaddleHeads went through five pitchers, with starter Sebastian Selway (0-2) taking the loss. He allowed eight earned runs on eight hits in two innings.

Nate Boyle pitched well in relief for the PaddleHeads. The Ohio native held Glacier scoreless for four frames, allowing just one hit and two walks while striking out two.

Glacier’s Ryan Cash and Robbie Scott both hit home runs and newcomer Drew Sims had another big night for the hosts, going 3 for 5 with three RBIs. He had a two-RBI double in the Range Riders’ four-run first inning.

Noah Barros (6-4) earned the win. He allowed just two runs on four hits with two strikeouts in seven innings of duty.

Missoula is 7-4 against the Range Riders this season. The teams are slated to play each day this week through Sunday in Kalispell.