ESPN Brings on Brock Osweiler as College Football Analyst

Brock Osweiler will be a college football analyst for ESPN this fall, the sports media company announced Thursday afternoon.

Before going on to play quarterback for the Arizona State University Sun Devils and then in the NFL for the Denver Broncos, Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins, Osweiler played football and basketball for Flathead High School in Kalispell. Osweiler graduated from high school in December 2008.

Osweiler, 31, retired from a seven-year NFL career in the fall of 2019. These days Osweiler lives in Scottsdale, Arizona with his wife and two daughters. As an analyst, he will be partnered with play-by-play commentator Anish Shroff and sideline reporter Taylor McGregor.

“College football is so special, and there’s nothing like the pageantry and excitement that takes over the stadium on a fall Saturday,” Osweiler said in an ESPN press release about his new gig. “I can’t wait to be part of the team at ESPN and share the perspective and passion I have for the game I love. Since retiring, I’ve thought about football every day and I’m truly excited for this next chapter.”

More college football coverage-related announcements are expected soon from ESPN. The media company said it will announce its full roster of college football commentating crews in the first week of August.

In college, Osweiler became the first ASU quarterback to throw for more than 4,000 yards, and holds the current program record of 4,036 passing yards in a season. He also holds single-season records at ASU for completions, attempts, and completion percentage, and his 26 touchdowns as a junior are among the top 10 all-time for the Sun Devils.

During his NFL career, the 6-foot-7-inch Osweiler threw for 7,418 yards, 37 touchdowns and 31 interceptions, with a 59.8% completion percentage. He also rushed for 266 yards and four touchdowns. Most of Osweiler’s NFL career was spent with the Broncos, who took him in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft.

Osweiler began his career playing behind Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning. As Manning dealt with injury during the 2015 season, Osweiler went on to win five of seven starts and became a critical component of a team that went on to defeat Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50. Among Osweiler’s signature wins was an overtime comeback win against the New England Patriots to help clinch playoff homefield advantage for the Broncos.

“Being a kid from Kalispell, Montana, playing for the Denver Broncos, winning a Super Bowl, having the opportunity to sign a second contract – when you look back on it, I couldn’t be more appreciative. It was great,” Osweiler told Denver TV station 9News in October 2019 after he decided to retire.

The same TV station recently spoke with Osweiler about his move into broadcasting, and 9News reports that Osweiler had auditioned with both Fox and ESPN in May before picking ESPN. He’s on board for 16 games with ESPN, beginning Saturday, Sept. 3, according to 9News.