We write this letter in response to David Skinner’s “Parting Shots” about the primary election and Flathead First, a political action group. Flathead First is a nonpartisan group of Flathead residents who worked to educate all voters about highly qualified moderate Republican candidates rather than those with a narrow, more extremist point of view. Many voters did cross-over in the last election which is a testament to a functioning democracy. We, as individuals, supported Flathead First and put our money behind changing a local government dominated by a few radical ideologues who have continued to neglect the needs our community.

Moderate voters are effectively left out of our elections unless we all vote in the Republican primary since so many local offices are determined solely by the winner of the primary. We are tired of the extreme right and left of both parties and need to have the freedom to vote for moderate candidates irrespective of party affiliation. We want competent candidates who will support the interests and needs of our community rather than loyalty to radical anti-government ideology.

Those who supported Flathead First represent what former Republican Gov. Marc Racicot calls the “Great Middle” made up of moderate Republicans, Democrats, and Independents organized around a higher goal “not by expressing agreement or party affiliation, but by the standards of decency, integrity, honor and faithfulness to the best interest of the public.” Our hope is to create a groundswell of fellow citizens who want to join the Great Middle. We are against extremism and intolerance, which makes it difficult to have a civil dialogue. Let’s work together not as Republicans, Democrats, and Independents but as responsible citizens willing to solve real problems and to support candidates of conscience, character, and courage rather than those with extreme ideologies and agendas.

Carol and John Santa

Kalispell