Woman Dies After Falling Through Gymnasium Roof

A 20-year-old woman on July 31 died after she fell through a skylight on the roof of the Columbia Falls High School gymnasium, according to a press release from the Columbia Falls Police Department.

Police officers responded to the incident at approximately 2:25 on Sunday afternoon where they found the woman in medical distress. After unsuccessful life-saving efforts, she succumbed to her injuries.

In an investigation, authorities learned that the woman gained access to the gymnasium roof with two other people when she fell, but they were unable to determine why they were there.

The woman’s identity is being withheld pending notification of her next of kin.